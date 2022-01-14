ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman angry over busted dryer attacks Bronx laundromat worker: NYPD

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A woman outraged over a busted dryer beat and slashed a worker at a Bronx laundromat, cops said Friday.

The 60-year-old employee was inside the Super Aunder Center Dry Cleaner on Grand Concourse near E. 182nd St. in Fordham Heights about 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 when the woman stormed up to her from a self-serve dryer, claiming that it wasn’t working, police said.

The two women began arguing. As tensions heated up, the customer struck the older worker in the face with a piece of plastic, cops said.

The stranger also slashed the employee’s elbow before storming off, cops said.

The worker refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops on Friday released surveillance footage of the woman in the hopes someone recognizes her. She’s described as light skinned with a medium build with short curly hair.

At the time of the attack she was wearing black jeans, a grey sweater, glasses, a black T-shirt with letters on the front and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

