STORM WATCH: Bitter cold temps return ahead of winter storm Sunday

News 12 meteorologists say temperatures will drop overnight into Saturday ahead of a coastal storm that's set to bring snow and rain Sunday into Monday.

A storm watch is in effect through 12 p.m. Monday ahead of that storm.

Overnight Friday will remain very windy. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits, even below zero in Litchfield County. Wind chills will be between -5 and -15 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold with highs only in the teens and wind chills close to zero.

Another shot of bitterly cold air comes in overnight Friday and Saturday. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for Litchfield, northern Fairfield and New Haven counties.

A coastal storm will bring snow for a couple hours Sunday night into Monday before changing over to rain. A lot of wind is likely with this storm and most likely coastal flooding and beach erosion. Power outages also look likely due to the windy conditions. There is also a full moon on Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, windy and frigid. Low of 8. Wind chills between -5 and -15 degrees.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. High of 17.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow developing at night, changing over to rain. High of 31.

MONDAY: Rain and wind, ending later in the afternoon. High of 42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 40.