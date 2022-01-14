ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WarnerMedia’s Christy Haubegger Joins Variety’s Sundance Series

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

As part of Variety ‘s Sundance Film Festival programming, Variety will host a keynote conversation with Christy Haubegger, executive vice president of communications and chief inclusion officer at WarnerMedia, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

The far-ranging conversation will dive into numerous topics about the complex issues and ideas that are changing and driving the entertainment industry in 2022, including WarnerMedia’s commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace.

In the conversation, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, Haubegger will discuss WarnerMedia’s film slate at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which is highlighted by their numerous projects helmed by female directors and filmmakers of color.

Haubegger will also discuss WarnerMedia’s goals to create a more inclusive workplace and promote diverse content and storytellers . The keynote conversation will explore the many decisions and choices that Haubegger and her team make to create a welcoming environment and atmosphere throughout all of WarnerMedia’s brands.

Registration is free, but required to attend this exciting conversation about the future of the entertainment workplace and the role WarnerMedia plays in creating diversity behind the camera. Register for the virtual event at variety.com/warnermedia .

On Jan. 5, Sundance announced that its in-person gathering had been canceled , and it will instead take place virtually from Jan. 20-30. “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival,” organizers said in a statement.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: BMI’s Sundance Music Series to Include Talks With Common, Amy Poehler

As part of this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, BMI will offer a pair of panels with composers for films selected for the festival in conversation with their directors, actors or producers, including one with Common and Patrick Warren and another with Amy Poehler and David Schwartz. The hip-hop star and actor Common, who has a role in the thriller “Alice,” will convene with the film’s composer, Warren, to discuss how they both came to work on the film in a “Score to Screen” conversation slated for Jan. 23. The Sundance entry tells the story of a woman who escapes from...
MUSIC
Variety

Netflix Introduces Emerging Filmmaker Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has launched a new pipeline program aimed at launching the “next wave of marquee filmmakers” working in high-concept genres. The Emerging Filmmaker Initiative (EFI) gives three filmmakers the opportunity to develop, fund, produce and distribute their short films on Netflix, with a focus on stories in the sci-fi, action, horror and thriller genres. The initiative is inspired by the trajectory of rising star Stefon Bristol, who first teamed with the streamer on “See You Yesterday.” The high-impact time-travel tale went on to earn an Independent Spirit Award for best first screenplay and Bristol has set his second project with Netflix, “Gordon Hemingway...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

WarnerMedia Access Festival Program for Emerging Filmmakers Expands to Sundance

WarnerMedia Access Festivals, a film festival program designed to support emerging filmmakers, is expanding into the U.S. with its debut today at the Sundance Film Festival. The WarnerMedia talent development program offers a handful of filmmakers the chance to attend major festivals and thus benefit from the networking and professional development opportunities offering by rubbing elbows with industry insiders at high-level festivals. The WarnerMedia Access Festivals initiave launched at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, which unfolded in September as a hybrid virtual and in-person event, and expanded to other festivals in Canada. Sundance begins today as a virtual event for the...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance’s Second Virtual Festival Puts Art Films in an Online Bind

32 Sounds, Alexis Garcia, Cinetic Media, Endeavor Content, Erika Portnoy, Jason Ishikawa, Kevin Iwashina, Sam Green, Sara Archambault, Sundance Film Festival 2022, Tabitha Jackson, Wild Bunch. “Heartbreaking,” “disappointed,” “crushing”—those are just some of the ways that filmmakers described the news that the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was going entirely virtual...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christy Haubegger
The Hollywood Reporter

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Set as Content Chief at MasterClass

Former HBO exec Len Amato has lined up his next gig. Amato, who exited his role as president of HBO Films, Cinemax and miniseries last year, has been tapped to serve as chief content officer at MasterClass. In his new role, Amato will head content organization and lead innovation, strategy and development of class launches at the company. He will report to MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier. “Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Rogier said. “His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us...
BUSINESS
Variety

Imagine Entertainment Expands Justin Wilkes’ Role as Company Shops for New Investors (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment has expanded the purview of Imagine Documentaries chief Justin Wilkes to overseeing new business development as chief strategy officer for the independent content powerhouse. The move for Wilkes comes as Imagine Entertainment is actively seeking an influx of capital to fund its ambitious growth plans. The company headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer since 1986 is looking to bring in a new financial investor that will allow Imagine to continue operating status quo with its current management team. At present, Imagine is in talks with U.K.-based Centricus Asset Management about a sale that would value the company at around...
BUSINESS
Variety

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ FAST Rights Acquired by FilmRise (TV News Roundup)

New York-based streaming network FilmRise has acquired the FAST (free ad-supported streaming) rights to Canadian comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” following an agreement with Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment, FilmRise announced on Wednesday.  The show’s five seasons, which are currently available by subscription VOD on Netflix, will have their own dedicated channel in addition to populating on some of the platform’s other channels globally. FilmRise plans to offer the show to FAST channels on IMDb TV, Pluto, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, the FilmRise Streaming Network and others. Based on Ins Choi’s award-winning play of the same name, “Kim’s Convenience” tells the story...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The 355,’ ‘Moonfall’ Part of Leonine Studios, Sky Deutschland Licensing Deal

Roland Emmerich’s upcoming “Moonfall” and Simon Kinberg’s current release “The 355” are part of a multi-year licensing agreement between German independent content house Leonine Studios and Sky Deutschland. Under the terms of the deal, Sky Deutschland secures exclusive first pay TV rights and the exclusive SVOD rights for a period of 12 months to the upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine Studios’ premium content line-up. The multi-year license agreement also includes Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune,” Reid Carolin’s and Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” and Jennifer Lopez starrer “Shotgun Wedding.” Included in the deal are two upcoming German films –...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Sundance Film Festival#Female Directors#Q A
The Hollywood Reporter

Sugar23 Adds Shawna Wexler to Management Team (Exclusive)

Sugar23, the company founded by Oscar-winning producer and manager Michael Sugar, is continuing to expand its representation division. Shawna Wexler, formerly of CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, has joined the stable of managers that include Sukee Chew, Alex Creasia, Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman, David Jimenez-Katsman and Anna Weinstein. Meredith Wechter heads the division. Wexler started her career at CAA in the agency’s comedy department, where she solely focused on repping comedians who crossed over into television and film. In 2014, she joined Brillstein Entertainment Partners as a manager and expanded her client list to work with writers, directors, producers, actors, comedians and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sundance Docs Feature Underrepresented Voices and Fresh Perspectives

The 35 feature documentaries heading to this year’s Sundance Film Festival address a wide array of issues, including the U.S. maternal-mortality crisis (Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s “Aftershock”); the battle over control of women’s bodies (Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ “The Janes”); corporate greed (Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”); and climate change (Rachel Lears’ “To the End”). But this year’s nonfiction lineup also includes several portrait documentaries: Kanye West (“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”), Bill Cosby (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”), Sinéad O’Connor (“Nothing Compares”) and Princess Diana (“The Princess”) are among the many famous and infamous figures...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Sundance Survive COVID? Festival Director Tabitha Jackson Opens Up About the Tough Decision to Go All-Virtual

Early this month, Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson made a decision that she had been assiduously trying to avoid. She did not want a repeat of what happened in 2021 when the Park City festival was forced to go virtual in the face of the raging coronavirus. At the time, Jackson gathered a group of filmmakers on Zoom for a get-to-know-you call in which they discussed their cinematic influences. Art, she reminded them, is a way of leaving an indelible mark on the world around us, an acute need that can be traced back to early cave paintings. “Tabitha talked...
SUNDANCE, UT
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Streamers Eye Sundance Content to Bulk Up Libraries

After almost two years of movie theaters being partially or completely closed, streaming services are poised to have their biggest moment yet. The 2022 Sundance film festival is one of the first major festivals where a steadily-growing number of services can test their muscle, and their money, not just against standard bearers of distribution but against tradition distribution methods themselves. “Everyone has gotten incredibly used to the idea of watching movies that are first-run on streaming without any kind of stigma,” Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig says. “Now it’s all about different forms of distribution as they ultimately make sense...
TV & VIDEOS
kpcw.org

How Sundance’s Cancelation Impacts Lodging

Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association discusses the impacts to Park City’s lodging industry from the cancellation of the Sundance Film Festival. Last Wednesday the Sundance Film Festival decided to cancel in-person programming. Organizers commented, “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival.”
PARK CITY, UT
hivplusmag.com

WhiteLotus Star Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu’s New Chippendales Series

Australian hunk Murray Bartlett is joining Hulu’s upcoming limited series Immigrant, about Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, and fans are already applauding the casting choice. Bartlett is set to appear as choreographer and producer Nick De Noia, who worked with Banerjee (played here by Kumail Nanjiani) to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Fest Chief Carlo Chatrian on Gender Balance, Sigourney Weaver, Other Stars’ Travel Plans and COVID Testing

Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for the fest’s 72nd edition which he is hellbent on holding as an in-person event despite the global spread of the omicron variant, even after other top fests such as Sundance and Rotterdam have thrown in the towel and gone online. Chatrian spoke to Variety about the selection and what he expects his “exercise in resistance,” as he has called it, to be like on the ground in Berlin. One thing that I think is clear is that the global film community is supporting your determination. Yes. Despite everything that is...
TRAVEL
Collider

'Fresh': Sebastian Stan's Sundance Thriller Movie Set to Premiere on Hulu

Searchlight Pictures has officially landed the worldwide rights to Legendary Entertainment’s Fresh ahead of its world premiere. The thriller, directed by Mimi Cave and written by Lauren Kahn, will debut at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. Fresh will also be available to stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu beginning March 4, and on Star+ and Disney+ in all other territories beginning in the spring.
MOVIES
EW.com

Sundance Must List 2022: The 23 movies to see at this year's festival

Welcome to Sundance II: Couch-Bound Boogaloo. The cinematic house that Robert Redford built is now set to go virtual again this year, alas, after an attempt to return to in-person attendance in Park City, Utah, was defeated by a late-breaking Omicron surge. But even streamed into laptops and living rooms,...
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy