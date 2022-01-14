WarnerMedia’s Christy Haubegger Joins Variety’s Sundance Series

As part of Variety ‘s Sundance Film Festival programming, Variety will host a keynote conversation with Christy Haubegger, executive vice president of communications and chief inclusion officer at WarnerMedia, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

The far-ranging conversation will dive into numerous topics about the complex issues and ideas that are changing and driving the entertainment industry in 2022, including WarnerMedia’s commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace.

In the conversation, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, Haubegger will discuss WarnerMedia’s film slate at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which is highlighted by their numerous projects helmed by female directors and filmmakers of color.

Haubegger will also discuss WarnerMedia’s goals to create a more inclusive workplace and promote diverse content and storytellers . The keynote conversation will explore the many decisions and choices that Haubegger and her team make to create a welcoming environment and atmosphere throughout all of WarnerMedia’s brands.

Registration is free, but required to attend this exciting conversation about the future of the entertainment workplace and the role WarnerMedia plays in creating diversity behind the camera. Register for the virtual event at variety.com/warnermedia .

On Jan. 5, Sundance announced that its in-person gathering had been canceled , and it will instead take place virtually from Jan. 20-30. “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival,” organizers said in a statement.

