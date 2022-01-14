ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ Special to Air on NBC

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRPor_0dm9ukwy00

NBC announced that “Celebrating Betty White : America’s Golden Girl,” a new hour-long special, will air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. and become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will feature tributes from different celebrities and friends of White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99 after suffering a stroke. The special will also show clips from throughout her career as a comedic actor.

White was best known for her roles as Rose Nylund  in “The Golden Girls” and as Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” two of the most prominent sitcoms in American history. Throughout her career, she earned 21 primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning five of them, along with five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and two wins.

Also among the highlights of her career were her supporting role in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal” and her stint hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 and appearing on the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015 — where she shared a passionate make-out session with Bradley Cooper, as noted on Variety ‘s list of White’s funniest moments.

White’s legacy was also notable for her love and advocacy of animals . She was the creator and host of “The Pet Set,” a 1971 series where she interviewed celebrities and their pets, and served as a trustee on the boards of both the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and the Morris Animal Foundation for decades.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Arrested in Georgia on DUI Charge

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Haddish, the comedian and star of “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.,” was arrested after driving into the yard of a residence in Peachtree City, Ga., according to a statement from the local police department. Officers had received a report around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, after which Haddish was arrested. Haddish was booked into Fayette County Jail without incident. TMZ, which first broke the news,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Betty White
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Golden Girls#United States#American
extratv

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Betty White’s death certificate has been released 11 days after her death on New Year’s Eve. In her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death is listed as cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for stroke when blood flow in the brain is impeded by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

Betty White's cause of death debunks anti-vaxx conspiracies; Bob Saget's autopsy performed

Betty White's cause of death has been revealed. The beloved actor and comedian died after suffering from a cerebrovascular accident, according to reports on White's death certificate. A cerebrovascular accident (CVA) — the medical term for a stroke — is caused by blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain, which reduce blood flow to the organ and damage its tissues.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy