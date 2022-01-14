‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ Special to Air on NBC

NBC announced that “Celebrating Betty White : America’s Golden Girl,” a new hour-long special, will air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. and become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will feature tributes from different celebrities and friends of White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99 after suffering a stroke. The special will also show clips from throughout her career as a comedic actor.

White was best known for her roles as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and as Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” two of the most prominent sitcoms in American history. Throughout her career, she earned 21 primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning five of them, along with five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and two wins.

Also among the highlights of her career were her supporting role in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal” and her stint hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 and appearing on the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015 — where she shared a passionate make-out session with Bradley Cooper, as noted on Variety ‘s list of White’s funniest moments.

White’s legacy was also notable for her love and advocacy of animals . She was the creator and host of “The Pet Set,” a 1971 series where she interviewed celebrities and their pets, and served as a trustee on the boards of both the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and the Morris Animal Foundation for decades.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.