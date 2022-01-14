ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover County non-emergency lines back online

By Amelia Heymann
 5 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced that its non-emergency lines are back up after a brief outage.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we along with our vendors worked to rectify this situation,” the county said in a statement.

Friday evening, Hanover had a brief outage of its non-emergency lines, 365/730. It also experienced intermittent services to its 911 Center.

Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of weekend winter storm

