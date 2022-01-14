ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Which players should the Atlanta Hawks look to move on from next?

By Joshua Buckhalter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) get set to take on the Miami Heat for the second time in three days, they search for ways to turn their 17-23 record, and their season, around. It won’t be easy. Miami entered the last contest shorthanded but on a roll and could get star...

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ outright ugly loss to Atlanta Hawks

With just two victories in their last eight games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been spiraling out of control lately. Their most recent loss came last night versus the Atlanta Hawks in a game that has caused some justifiable concern. The Hawks had lost 10 consecutive home games leading up to Monday’s game against the Bucks, their most recent home win coming all the way back in November. Atlanta had been outright awful on their home floor lately, but Milwaukee ultimately did not take advantage of the opportunity, despite having a commanding lead for most of the game. After the Bucks led by double digits, the Hawks rallied back and claimed their very first lead of the game in the latter half of the fourth quarter and held on to secure a 121-114 win over the defending champs.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The Miami Heat#Covid
Two Atlanta Hawks players are significant historically

When Travis Schlenk took over the Atlanta Hawks front office, he started the ball rolling with some pretty impressive drafting. In the first draft that he oversaw, in 2017, Schlenk took John Collins with the 19th pick. Then the next season, Schlenk pulled off the trade which saw him give...
NBA
The Cavaliers won’t fall off and end up like the Knicks and Hawks

Some in the Cleveland Cavaliers sports-talk sphere are worried about regression. While listening to 92.3 during the Bull and the Fox recently, both men talked about their fears of the Cleveland Cavaliers becoming the new version of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks; two teams that looked unstoppable last year but may be heading to the lottery this year. As the three teams, Cavs, Hawks, and Knicks, all have/had great seasons after previous terrible ones, they believed that the Cavaliers could suffer the same fate in 2022-2023.
NBA
Sports
Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
3 Dallas Cowboys who could follow Dan Quinn to Denver Broncos

If the Denver Broncos end up hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach, these three free agents could follow him from the Dallas Cowboys. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are still making their way through their head coaching interviews. Their list of candidates has been extensive but an early favorite is Dan Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Kyrie Irving Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Injured Him In The Playoffs Last Season, Used Air Quotes When He Said Antetokounmpo's Foot "Just Happened To Be In The Way."

One of the key turning points during the NBA playoffs last season came in the second-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. In Game 4 of the series, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot by landing on him after an attempted lay-up. The...
NBA
