Cowboys ILB Keanu Neal is game-time decision vs. 49ers

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal is a game-time decision for the NFC wild-card game against the visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said there is concern...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
#Cowboys#49ers#American Football#Nfc
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with the media. During the press conference, he made headlines with a comment about running back Ezekiel Elliott. McCarthy said Elliott suffered a torn PCL in his knee in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. “Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Tell The Truth: Cowboys vs. 49ers

Are you happy with Mike McCarthy returning next year? Do you still feel comfortable about Dak Prescott being your quarterback? Check out GBag’s answer to all of these questions and more in this final 2021 season edition of Tell The Truth.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Amari Cooper Speculation

Those expecting a quiet off-season from the Dallas Cowboys are in for an unwelcome surprise. There’s plenty of speculation floating around that the Cowboys will explore trading Amari Cooper in the coming months. Cooper has three years left on his current contract with the team, but the Cowboys are...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Not Handling This Playoff Loss Well…

Alright it’s never been more obvious, Dallas Cowboys fans are FED UP. After another gut-wrenching playoff loss, one where they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49’ers after quarterback Dak Prescott decided to run a QB sneak with 10 seconds and no timeouts left, it’s easy to see that the fanbase is getting tired…
NFL

