Universities have been urged to allow clinically vulnerable staff to work remotely and to provide all staff with higher-quality face masks.The University and College Union (UCU) said on Wednesday that employers must “raise their game” and allow staff who need to work remotely “due to increased risk factors, isolation or caring responsibilities” to do so through reducing the numbers of people required on site.The union has said it wants employers to “implement better quality face masks” in updated guidance to its representatives, and has called for indoor spaces to be monitored to ensure they are well-ventilated, with air filtration units...

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO