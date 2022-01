The two billion frontline workers, who represent 80 percent of the world’s workforce, have weathered risk, exhaustion, and ongoing disruption throughout the pandemic. From shutdowns to new safety protocols to increased workloads and dwindling inventory, the frontline is constantly facing challenges. The past several weeks have been particularly draining with healthcare workers bracing for another wave of the pandemic and airlines canceling a record number of flights due to staff shortages. And, unfortunately, for some, there seems to be no respite in sight—58 percent of frontline workers believe their work stress will either stay the same or worsen next year, according to the latest Work Trend Index Special Report.

