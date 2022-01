General Manager Nick Caserio shared a personal story and a candid response to a popular topic: his press box role on gamedays. The Houston Texans general manager, who spent about 20 minutes of his morning commute with SportsRadio 610 on Tuesday, shared some insight into where he has offered his input during his time in New England and how that role has evolved over the years. According to Caserio, his role on the headset changed depending on the needs of the coaching staff during his two-decade career with the Patriots and even during his first year with the Texans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO