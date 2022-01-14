ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones lists $6.2 million in assets as judge adds new sanctions in Sandy Hook cases

By CHUCK LINDELL
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County state district judge imposed additional sanctions against Alex Jones on Friday after the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting complained that the Austin-based conspiracy theorist was continuing to obstruct progress in their civil cases against him. Friday's...

www.miamiherald.com

TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Claims He Can ‘Barely Pay the Bills’—After Infowars Made $165 Million in Three Years

Alex Jones may act like he’s flailing at any given point. His bank account seems to say otherwise, according to court documents. Jones’ Infowars store, which sells everything from coffee to water filtration to face masks under a “Nuclear and Biological” section, made $165 million between 2015 and 2018, according to documents reviewed by HuffPost. The documents were unveiled as part of a Sandy Hook Elementary School lawsuit Jones lost after claiming the 2012 massacre was a “false flag” operation. The revelation comes after years of Jones’ seemingly false on-air pleas to his Infowars legion. On Friday, Jones ran an ad during his broadcast claiming Infowars can “barely pay the bills” and didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. It also comes a year after Jones urged his supporters to head to his store to fund “the second American revolution” days before the Jan. 6 riot. “It takes money to put my crew and security in D.C,” Jones said. “And it takes money to organize this, we put in a lot of money to paying for the event that Trump’s going to be at, for the other events, that we hope millions come, millions are set to come.”
Miami Herald

Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask judge to lower $7 million bond

Lawyers for prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh said Monday that he's so broke he can't pay a phone bill — much less $7 million in bail — while a court-appointed overseer said Murdaugh needs to use whatever money he has to pay his alleged victims, not free himself from jail.
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
Wyoming News

Family of Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan suing Alec Baldwin for defamation, privacy invasion

The sisters and widow of a Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin in federal court, alleging the actor defamed them on his social media after he learned one of the sisters attended a demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Rylee McCollum, a 20-year-old Marine from outside of Jackson, was one of 13 American troops and more than 100 Afghans killed in August by a suicide bomb at the Kabul airport. ...
