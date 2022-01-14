Alex Jones lists $6.2 million in assets as judge adds new sanctions in Sandy Hook cases

Alex Jones may act like he’s flailing at any given point. His bank account seems to say otherwise, according to court documents. Jones’ Infowars store, which sells everything from coffee to water filtration to face masks under a “Nuclear and Biological” section, made $165 million between 2015 and 2018, according to documents reviewed by HuffPost. The documents were unveiled as part of a Sandy Hook Elementary School lawsuit Jones lost after claiming the 2012 massacre was a “false flag” operation. The revelation comes after years of Jones’ seemingly false on-air pleas to his Infowars legion. On Friday, Jones ran an ad during his broadcast claiming Infowars can “barely pay the bills” and didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. It also comes a year after Jones urged his supporters to head to his store to fund “the second American revolution” days before the Jan. 6 riot. “It takes money to put my crew and security in D.C,” Jones said. “And it takes money to organize this, we put in a lot of money to paying for the event that Trump’s going to be at, for the other events, that we hope millions come, millions are set to come.”

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO