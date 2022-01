Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6, 2022, at the age of 94. The news of his death was announced in a live statement by the Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, with the Prime Minister’s press secretary later confirming that the beloved Bahamian American actor died of “natural causes” at his home in Los Angeles. “We admire the man not just because of his colossal achievements but also because of who he was: his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted, and the way he plotted and navigated his life’s journey,” Davis said during the press conference.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO