Stocks end mostly higher, but still log another losing week

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market's losses Friday,...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

This Tata Stock Ended 9% Higher on Wednesday; Gains 19% in 13 Sessions

Investing.com -- Shares of the product design arm of Tata Group, Tata Elxsi (NS: TTEX ) ended Wednesday’s session surging 9.4% to Rs 6,977.25 apiece, after zooming 12.6% to record a fresh high of Rs 7171 apiece on the BSE, backed by strong growth in earnings results for the quarter ending December 2021. This surge happened despite the broader index Nifty declining by almost 1% in today's trade.
Times Daily

Stocks extend 2022 losses as investors brace for rate hikes

Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%. The major indexes all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks’ weakness again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cityindex.co.uk

Most traded stocks of the week

Below is a list of the 20 most traded stocks among StoneX Retail clients during the five trading sessions to the end of play on Thursday January 13. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Electric vehicle stocks remain hot in early 2022, with Tesla remaining the most traded stock in...
Times Daily

Stocks open a bit higher on Wall Street, still down for year

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, potentially setting the S&P 500 up for a third gain in a row after what has been a weak start to the year. The benchmark index was up 0.3% in the early going Thursday. It’s still down slightly since the beginning of the year. Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Small-company stocks were also doing well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%. Crude oil prices were little changed and Treasury yields were holding steady. Overseas markets were mixed.
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower as tech rebound loses steam; Nasdaq slumps 2.5%

Stocks fell Thursday as a bounce by tech stocks ran out of steam, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower as it snapped a three-day winning streak. The Nasdaq slumped around 382 points, or 2.5%, to finish near 14,807. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 175 points, or 0.5%, to end near 36,115, while the S&P 500 declined around 67 points, or 1.4%, closing near 4,659.
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Trades Higher Mid-Week As Nasdaq Bounces

The S&P 500 Index had a strong day on Tuesday closing at its highs of the day and retaking its 30 day moving average. This is a positive development for the the S&P 500 but the broad index still has a weakly bearish intermediate posture according to the Market Forecast indicator.
FOXBusiness

Stocks end higher in choppy session, oil tops $82

U.S. stocks ended the session higher in a choppy session after the Federal Reserve's Beige Book signaled the economy is still facing headwinds, including supply chain shortages and a tight labor market. This followed the jump in consumer prices, which hit the highest level since 1982. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Benzinga

Lucid Group Stock Is Moving Higher This Week: What's Next?

Lucid shares were trading 6.48% higher at $44.42 Tuesday afternoon. After the stock made a large bullish break past resistance, the stock pushed up and found more resistance near the $56 level. This area may hold as resistance again in the future. The previous resistance level near $30 may now hold as an area of support.
US News and World Report

Stocks End Modestly Lower After Recouping Most of Early Loss

Stocks on Wall Street fell again Monday, though the market ended up bouncing nearly all the way back from an early slide led by technology companies. A broad wave of selling pulled had the S&P 500 down by 2% in the early going, but a late-afternoon burst of buying left the benchmark index with a loss of just 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% after having been down 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq eked out a gain of less than 0.1% after having been down 2.7%.
International Business Times

Stocks Mostly Higher As Powell Signals Tough On Inflation

US stocks mostly rose Tuesday as US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell vowed to be tough on inflation on the eve of the latest US inflation data. Europe's major equity markets rebounded from recent falls as investors fished for bargain shares. Asian stocks ended lower. World oil prices recovered from...
