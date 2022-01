In September, the university hired a Washington, D.C.-based law firm to conduct the review its use of fetal specimens in biomedical research. (Pittsburgh) — An outside investigation paid for by the University of Pittsburgh has found the institution is “fully compliant with federal and state regulatory requirements” regarding its use of fetal tissue in scientific research. The investigation came after the university was criticized by right-wing media for its research practices.

