The new year means a new League of Legends season is upon us. Riot already gave several previews throughout the preseason about changes to expect in Season 12, including a reworked Teleport spell, Chemtech and Hextech dragons, and tuning down burst damage. Now, the first patch of 2022 will be going live in just a few days. Here’s a rundown of all the changes, from champions to items, buffs and nerfs in League of Legends Patch 12.1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO