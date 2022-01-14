ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the...

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Price Hike: The Math Behind the Plan

When Netflix raises the price of its streaming packages, Wall Street takes notice. So when the streaming giant raised prices on its plans in North America by $1-$2 on Jan. 14 — basic plans will be $9.99 and the next tier will be $15.49 — the immediate reaction from the market was positive: Its stock price jolted upward. The argument in favor of higher prices is that they underline the breadth of programming and value of the service, while boosting cash that can go into financing or acquiring content. When Netflix last raised prices in late 2020, its subscriber count only continued...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
#Canada#Video Streaming#U S
