Andrew Wiggins has really been the guy that the Golden State Warriors have trusted and succeeded in their time together. Steve Kerr with the help of front office at the Golden State Warriors acquire him in a trade as on February 6, 2020, Wiggins and two draft picks were traded to the Warriors in exchange for Jacob Evans, D’Angelo Russell and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins is playing some elite and all-star level of basketball this season alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He has also turned his whole game around and stepped up as a important piece for the Dubs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO