Proud Boy Allegedly Hurled Chair, Engaged with Police for Nearly An Hour in Jan. 6 Riot
Alan Fischer was arrested in Florida on Thursday and was arrested on a slew of...www.newsweek.com
Oh I thought 💭 they LOVED 🥰 the police 👮♂️…. Welp… back the blue until they’re after you!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨
very angry violent people Really dangerous ! Pu then in prison for a long time,a
10 years at least, but I bet he doesn't get it 🤔🤔🤔
