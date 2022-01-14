ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Proud Boy Allegedly Hurled Chair, Engaged with Police for Nearly An Hour in Jan. 6 Riot

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Fischer was arrested in Florida on Thursday and was arrested on a slew of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 34

Sassafras T☕️
5d ago

Oh I thought 💭 they LOVED 🥰 the police 👮‍♂️…. Welp… back the blue until they’re after you!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨

Reply(2)
27
Norma Arcaute
5d ago

very angry violent people Really dangerous ! Pu then in prison for a long time,a

Reply
22
bill meehan
5d ago

10 years at least, but I bet he doesn't get it 🤔🤔🤔

Reply(3)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Virginia sues small town where police officers attacked Black army lieutenant over temporary licence tags

A violent traffic stop involving a Black military officer has prompted Virginia’s Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the police force of Windsor, a small town in the Hampton Roads area. As reported by The Washington Post, the court-ordered monitor for the police force was filed on Thursday, just over a year on from a traffic stop incident that sparked outrage. Attorney General Mark R Herring stated that his office discovered a pattern of discriminatory behaviour by Windsor police, which included African American drivers being stopped excessively without cause. That act, in and of itself, puts the force in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Veteran#Proud Boys#Capitol Riots#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

Seattle police faked reports of armed Proud Boys to spook George Floyd protesters, internal report says

Seattle police attempted to scare George Floyd protesters in 2020 by circulating bogus reports of armed Proud Boys in the city, according to a watchdog report.The revelation was part of a blistering report released by Seattle's Office of Police Accountability, first reported by The Seattle Times, on Wednesday and expands on the "misinformation effort" police undertook shortly after they left the "autonomous zone" established by protesters for a short time in the city. OPA Director Andrew Myerberg said the false sightings "improperly added fuel to the fire" of the already tense protests in the city. “The use of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Leaked Internal Reports Reveal Capitol Police Missed Signs of Impending Jan. 6 Riot

In the three days leading up to the insurrection, Capitol Police intelligence failed to predict the impending attack and downplayed the possibility of violence, according to the Associated Press, which reviewed Capitol Police documents. Despite warnings from multiple sources, the agency’s daily intelligence reports from Jan. 4, 5, and 6 classified the possibility of arrests and civil disobedience resulting from the Stop the Steal rally as “highly improbable.”
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Proud Boy Brawler Jailed for Role in ‘Other’ Jan. 6 Insurrection

The Proud Boy brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese is jailed in Washington state on charges related to storming the Governor’s Mansion complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents and a police report obtained by Rolling Stone. Toese is accused of having “unlawfully entered the governor’s mansion grounds,” and having “assaulted and obstructed a law enforcement officer while the officer was performing his official duties.” The incursion at the governor’s mansion was a West Coast echo of the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. On the same afternoon that violent insurgents disrupted the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden’s victory...
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

Chief Tom Manger reflects on Jan. 6 riot, looks to bring direction to Capitol Police force

The events of Jan. 6, unfolding live on tv, pulled recently retired Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger back into the fold. "It was surreal, and when I saw these officers being assaulted I had a very emotional response to that,” Manger said. “It just made me feel like I want to be back there. I want to be back in the game and do something to help."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
740K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy