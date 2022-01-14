Proud Boy Allegedly Hurled Chair, Engaged with Police for Nearly An Hour in Jan. 6 Riot

Seattle police attempted to scare George Floyd protesters in 2020 by circulating bogus reports of armed Proud Boys in the city, according to a watchdog report.The revelation was part of a blistering report released by Seattle's Office of Police Accountability, first reported by The Seattle Times, on Wednesday and expands on the "misinformation effort" police undertook shortly after they left the "autonomous zone" established by protesters for a short time in the city. OPA Director Andrew Myerberg said the false sightings "improperly added fuel to the fire" of the already tense protests in the city. “The use of the...

