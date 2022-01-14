ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health board reintroduces essential-visits-only policy to ease pressure on staff

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbDRo_0dm9n6fo00

A health board in Scotland has reintroduced essential visits only at all of its hospitals and inpatient services.

NHS Lanarkshire said it has enforced the restriction due to pressures on staff amid a surge in Covid cases and staff absences.

Earlier this week the health board announced all GP practices will move to “managed suspension of services”, which means doctors will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care, a move Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie described as “unprecedented”.

Essential visits, according to the health board, only permit visits to patients where not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or suffering”.

The restriction is already in place at University Hospital Wishaw but it will now, as of Friday, apply to the region’s remaining hospitals: University Hospital Hairmyres and University Hospital Monklands, its community hospitals and all mental health/learning disability inpatient units.

NHS Lanarkshire nurse director, Susan Friel, said the decision has been made to protect patients and staff, and staff will use their professional judgment to consider when visiting is allowed.

“We understand that patients in hospital are having a challenging time and want to have their family and friends around them for support,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it is our priority to protect our patients and staff as much as is possible and this is why we have made the difficult decision to limit visiting at this time.”

She said the restriction is being reviewed daily and, as soon as the health board decides it is safe, it will expand visiting time by prioritising access for those who are closest to the patient.

“We recognise that essential visits, which only permit visits to patients where not seeing a family member would cause particular distress or suffering, is not ideal, but necessary for the time being.

“We hope everyone will understand that this decision has been made in the best interests of patients, other visitors and our staff.”

Commenting on the health board’s latest restrictions, Ms Baillie took aim at the Scottish Government, saying the SNP must “urgently step up and support NHS Lanarkshire through this historic crisis, as well as delivering a real recovery plan for our NHS”.

We need to get services back on track so these restrictions can be lifted as quickly as possible, or we risk letting loneliness and isolation hinder patient care

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie

She said: “These new rules will come as a significant blow to patients and their loved ones.

“This difficult decision is yet another sign of the immense pressure NHS Lanarkshire is struggling under.

“We need to get services back on track so these restrictions can be lifted as quickly as possible, or we risk letting loneliness and isolation hinder patient care.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Health Secretary is in regular contact with NHS Lanarkshire – including multiple times this week – and we continue to support the health board with additional funding and any other support they require.

“However, this is the toughest winter in the existence of the NHS and to help us protect urgent and critical care tough decisions are being taken and will only be in place for however long they are absolutely necessary.

“Our overriding priority throughout the pandemic has been to safeguard and protect patients and staff and we appreciate how difficult it is for families who aren’t able to be with loved ones.”

In response to Ms Baillie’s comments, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf pointed to the government’s “range of measures” it has introduced to support people with Covid to stay at home, including new remote monitoring tools and a new NHS 24 call centre.

He added: “ Modelling suggests that infections and associated staff absences due to the coronavirus could peak by mid-January and treating more people who previously may have been admitted to hospital at home with antivirals and suitable support is essential to free up capacity in our hospitals.

“All of this builds on work already under way as part of our £300 million investment in health and care services as part of winter preparations.

“This includes £62 million to specifically enhance care at home services – a national priority alongside the NHS and emergency services.”

In response to high vacancy levels in social care, Mr Yousaf spoke about the Scottish Government’s new scheme which pays entry costs for people joining the sector until March, adding: “We will continue to work closely with our partners to identify all possible ways we can assist the sector to aid recruitment and retention within the workforce – which has been essential to our pandemic response – at this critical time.

“We are in daily contact with every board and monitoring the situation closely and local contingency plans are in place to focus on the redeployment of available clinical and support services staff to essential services.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

About 12,000 students to be deployed across NHS to tackle pandemic

About 12,000 students will be deployed across Scotland’s health service to help fight Covid-19, the Scottish Government has said.With 3,000 nursing and midwifery students being sent on placement this month, a further 7,000 students will placed throughout next month.A further 1,500 allied health professional students and 500 paramedic students will also be deployed next month.Placements in active healthcare settings form part of a number of university courses.Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf “wholeheartedly” thanked the students who would be supporting healthcare.“As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS...
EDUCATION
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health makes change to emergency department visitation policy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England has made an update to their emergency department visitation policy due to "the prevalence of COVID-19 within our local communities." Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the E.D. except for compassionate care visits, which includes end-of-life care, minors, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Independent

Prospective NHS chairman used private healthcare in 2021, MPs hear

The Government’s preferred candidate for chairman of NHS England has told MPs he used private healthcare last year for treatment.Richard Meddings, the former chairman of TSB Bank group, said he used private care in 2021 after being diagnosed with a DVT – a blood clot in a vein.In a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by the Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Meddings stressed he was a user of the health service and had private health insurance as part of the perks from his previous banking roles.The proposed Chair of the NHS answered my question in @CommonsHealth just now to say he...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Baillie
Person
Humza Yousaf
The Independent

Health board in ‘managed suspension’ of GP services as it creaks under pressure

GPs will focus on the most serious cases as practices across NHS Lanarkshire suspend services as it continues to creak under the weight of the latest coronavirus surge.The health board, which remains at the highest black alert level, said for the next four weeks all GP surgeries will be moved to a “managed suspension of services” and will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care.Dr Linda Findlay, medical director at South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Dropping Plan B will not ease pressure on NHS, nurses warn

Nursing leaders have hit back at Boris Johnson after he announced that Plan B measures across England will be scrapped.Pat Cullen, the Royal College of Nursing’s chief executive, said the country could not rely on vaccines alone and the pressure on health services was unrelenting.She said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS “We can’t rely on the vaccine alone when the situation is still so precariously balanced.The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediencyPat Cullen, RCN“Time will tell whether dropping other measures when the pressure on health and social care services remains unrelenting was wise – particularly when thousands of unvaccinated nursing staff are facing the sack.“Ministers should adopt a cautious approach. The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediency.“With so many Covid-19 patients still in hospital, it would be very premature to conclude this wave is over. That is not what our members are telling us.”
WORLD
The Independent

First week of year sees worst accident and emergency waiting times on record

Scotland recorded the worst ever accident and emergency waiting times in the first week of the year, NHS figures reveal.Almost a third (32.6%) of the 21,163 patients attending A&E waited more than four hours before they were admitted to the hospital, transferred or discharged.The Scottish Government’s target of 95% of patients being attended to within four hours has not been met since July 2020 and the 67.4% seen in that time during the week ending January 9 is the lowest ever recorded.Of the 6,902 patients who waited longer than four hours, 2,079 waited over eight hours and 690 people spent...
HEALTH
The Independent

Over a million women could quit jobs due to lack of menopause support

More than a million British women feel under pressure to quit their jobs due to menopause symptoms, as the majority of workplaces don’t have any menopause support in place, new research has found.A survey of 2,000 women currently experiencing menopause symptoms across the UK found that menopause is the second top issue impacting women’s careers, second only to having children.Nearly three-quarters (70 per cent) of respondents said they needed to take time off as a result of their menopause symptoms, but did not tell their employer the real reason they needed to take time off.A quarter (24 per cent) of...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Mental Health#Community Hospitals#Nhs#Nhs Lanarkshire#Covid#Gp#Scottish Labour
News 8 WROC

Rochester Regional Health to limit visitation, enact new masking policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced new visitation limitations Friday, along with a new masking policy for those visiting patients. The new policies go into effect Tuesday. Under the updated policies, no visitors will be allowed for patients on enhanced isolation precautions for COVID-19, patients in emergency departments, or cancer infusion center patients. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

6,329 further Covid-19 cases in Ireland

A further 6,329 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.The latest update came as hospitals remained busy on Monday morning with 1,006 Covid-positive patients, of whom 97 were in intensive care.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed the importance of changes to advice around the wearing of masks designed to limit the spread of the virus.As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland)...
WORLD
northwestmoinfo.com

OMICRON Surge Puts Pressure on Hospitals Staff and Services

Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph. Photo by Mosaic. (Missourinet) As the Omicron variant picks of steam in Missouri, many of the state’s healthcare workers and services continue to feel the pressure of the pandemic. In northwest Missouri, Mosaic Life Care officials are not pressing the panic button, yet. But officials do say COVID-19 cases are surging in its five-county service area. Mosaic CEO, Dr. Mark Laney, says about 100 Mosaic caregivers are out due to COVID, placing a real strain on the medical system…
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
sghs.org

Medical Staff Services ensure only the best health care providers join Southeast Georgia Health System's Medical Staff

Have you ever wondered how doctors, nurses and other health care professionals land at a particular hospital? Maybe you remember your own job-hunting process – the applications, interviews, background checks, training. Considering that many health care providers deal with life and death, what does their hiring process involve?. To...
GEORGIA STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

Health department prepares to require clinic staff and board to be vaccinated

The Wood County Board of Health will require its clinic staff and board members to be vaccinated against COVID – if it becomes necessary. The board has been preparing for the enforcement of a federal mandate that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID at health facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
donalsonvillenews.com

Hospital changes visitation policy

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Donalsonville Hospital has announced it has changed the visitation policy to no visitors for the hospital’s medical surgery hall and the emergency department. A hospital spokesperson commented, “We apologize for this inconvenience and we ask you to please wear a mask,...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
The Independent

Parents of disabled children ‘felt abandoned’ during lockdown, MSPs told

Families of disabled children felt abandoned during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fear the ramifications of more restrictions, MSPs have heard.Various services supporting children and their families were stopped during the pandemic to slow the spread of the virus.But Susie Fitton, the policy manager of Inclusion Scotland said this took a toll on families dealing with children with additional needs.Ms Fitton told the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee at Holyrood that particular fault was found with services delivered by local authorities.That feeling of abandonment hasn't abated for some families even though services in some cases have been re-instatedSusie Fitton,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Time Out Global

Several health restrictions will be reintroduced across Victoria from January 7

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the Victorian government has announced changes to restrictions, which will come into effect from 11.59pm January 6. On January 6, daily cases reached a new record high in Victoria, with 21,997 reported within 24 hours. The state's health minister Martin Foley stated that almost half of cases were in young people in their 20s – and a significant proportion of those were infected while visiting hospitality or entertainment venues. To address this, new rules surrounding mask-wearing and density limits will be reinstated to reduce the likelihood of transmission while ensuring businesses can remain open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS hospitals given fresh warning over ‘vulnerable’ blood stocks

Hospitals in England have been sent a fresh warning over national blood stocks and urgently need donations of a rare blood type, The Independent has learnt.NHS laboratories have been asked to reduce any stock holds of O-negative blood and told to ensure they have emergency plans in place should operations need to be cancelled, according to NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT).In a “pre-action” letter, seen by The Independent, NHSBT said: “The impact of Omicron on donors and our staffing continues to challenge donation activity whilst demand from hospitals has not diminished.“We are doing all we can to encourage donors to...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

Care home isolation rules relaxed to help ease health care pressures

Care home isolation rules have been relaxed by the government in a bid to help ease pressures on health and social care. Outbreak management rules will now be required for 14 days, down from 28 days previously, where there have been two or more positive cases of COVID-19 over a seven-day period.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

441K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy