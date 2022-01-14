Teens Charged for Assault, Death of Passerby Who Jumped on Train Tracks to Help Victim
On January 12, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male turned themselves in to law enforcement...www.newsweek.com
On January 12, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male turned themselves in to law enforcement...www.newsweek.com
I am so fortunate that I live in a state that allows me to conceal carry. I’m not sure what the gun laws in NY are but I can tell you this, the 2nd amendment is a beautiful thing to thwart situations such as this. I am not saying that concealed carry is the answer to everything, there are some people I know that shouldn’t own guns, but if you educate yourself, practice and take all the safety classes, then treat the weapon with respect and only pull it out if you’re going to shoot someone. And that is if you’re in true fear of your life.
They both need to be executed. Lock then up with rival gang members, they'll take care of them both.
No capital punishment = no deterrent. The face of crime in America is black. Continue to watch your headlines.
Comments / 74