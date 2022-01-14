ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teens Charged for Assault, Death of Passerby Who Jumped on Train Tracks to Help Victim

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On January 12, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male turned themselves in to law enforcement...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 74

John “The Hangman” Ruth
2d ago

I am so fortunate that I live in a state that allows me to conceal carry. I’m not sure what the gun laws in NY are but I can tell you this, the 2nd amendment is a beautiful thing to thwart situations such as this. I am not saying that concealed carry is the answer to everything, there are some people I know that shouldn’t own guns, but if you educate yourself, practice and take all the safety classes, then treat the weapon with respect and only pull it out if you’re going to shoot someone. And that is if you’re in true fear of your life.

Reply
15
Rayne
5d ago

They both need to be executed. Lock then up with rival gang members, they'll take care of them both.

Reply
64
Bob Van Voggan
3d ago

No capital punishment = no deterrent. The face of crime in America is black. Continue to watch your headlines.

Reply(20)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
740K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy