ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Stars Like the D’Amelio Sisters and Addison Rae Are Earning More Than Many S&P 500 CEOs

By Molly Wright
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCxBs_0dm9mfFf00

Eat your hearts out, CEOs: TikTok stars like the D’Amelio sisters and Addison Rae are banking more money than many of the S&P 500’s chief executives.

A recent Forbes ranking placed sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as the top-earning content creators on TikTok, after they raked in $17.5 million and $10 million, respectively, in 2021 through sponsored content, brand endorsement deals and other business endeavors. As the Wall Street Journal noted this week, that puts the sisters’ earnings on par with most S&P 500 CEOs, whose median earnings were $13.4 million in 2020.

As the highest-paid TikToker, Charli D’Amelio made more last year than Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods ($15.6 million) and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson ($14.7 million) earned in 2020, according to the Journal, while her sister Dixie banked more than Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly ($9.2 million). Fellow influencer Addison Rae—who like the D’Amelio sisters became a viral sensation for her dancing videos—made $8.5 million last year, more than Costco CEO Craig Jelinek ($8.3 million).

Culver City-based TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, now has over 1 billion monthly active users. The social media giant curates recommendations using a cryptic algorithm that pushes certain content to the top of a user’s “For You” page. The D’Amelio sisters’ and Rae’s highly aestheticized content—which ranges from silly dances, to provocative lip-syncing, to vlog-style “unpack with me” videos—have drawn tens of millions of followers, if not more, to their TikTok accounts. (Charli D’Amelio is by far the most followed TikToker with more than 133 million subscribers.)

Outside of TikTok, the app’s top earners have begun monetizing their cult followings in the form of lucrative sponsorships. In 2020, coffee chain Dunkin’ partnered with Charli D’Amelio to create a drink called “The Charli”, while Rae has parlayed her massive following into her own makeup line, ITEM Beauty and a starring role in the 2021 Netflix movie “He’s All That.”

As TikTok has grown, so have the earnings reaped by its highest-paid stars. Forbes noted that the highest-paid TikTokers on its list collectively earned $55.5 million last year—up 200% from the 2020 edition of its ranking.

Still, even Charli D’Amelio’s bank account can’t compare to very wealthiest Hollywood celebrities or S&P 500 CEOs. Kardashian clan celebrity Kylie Jenner reportedly made $590 million in 2020 after selling a controlling stake in her cosmetics brand, while Apple CEO Tim Cook earned nearly $99 million last year.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Tom Brady’s NFT Platform Autograph Raises $170 Million to Issue Celebrity Collectibles

Autograph—the Santa Monica-based NFT agency co-founded by superstar NFL quarterback Tom Brady—has raised $170 million in Series B funding. The funding was co-led by Silicon Valley venture giants Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, and included participation from Nicole Quinn of Lightspeed Venture Partners and Katie Haun, the former a16z partner who led the firm’s $2.2 billion crypto fund before launching her own fund last year.
NFL
dot.LA

Acorns Cancels Its $2.2 Billion Plan to Go Public

Investing app Acorns has pulled the plug on its plan to go public through a $2.2 billion SPAC deal with blank-check company Pioneer Merger Corp. Noah Kerner, CEO of Irvine-based Acorns, blamed “market conditions” for the canned merger, and said the company would instead pivot to a “private capital raise at a higher pre-money valuation,” per a Reuters report.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Addison Rae
newsy.com

TikTok's Highest Earners Rake In More Than $55M In 2021

Today’s biggest TikTok teens are capitalizing on their internet fame. And this year’s top three earners according to Forbes are dancer Charli D’Amelio, her musician sister Dixie D’Amelio and actress and influencer Addison Rae. The top TikTok earners on the platform — which also includes internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Richest TikTokers: Highest-earning TikTok stars in 2021

The latest TikTok rich list of 2021 has been released and, while there are some very familiar names on there, you’ll be gobsmacked by just how much the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and more are reportedly earning. TikTok has become one of the biggest...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

TikTok’s Highest-Earning Stars: Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Raked in $27.5 Million in 2021

It clearly pays to be the sister of the world’s biggest TikTok star. Charli D’Amelio, who has the most-followed account on the short-form video app, earned a cool $17.5 million in 2021, making her the highest-paid TikToker of the year, according to estimates by Forbes magazine. Her older sister, Dixie, came in at the the No. 2 spot for 2021, with estimated income of $10 million. Since Charli posted her first video in May 2019, the 17-year-old has amassed nearly 133 million followers on TikTok to date. Dixie, who is 20, currently is the ninth most-followed TikToker, with 56.6 million followers. The D’Amelios...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#The Wall Street Journal#Tiktoker#Exxon Mobil#Southwest Airlines#Chinese#Dunkin
Parents Magazine

Marc and Heidi D'Amelio Share What It's Like to Raise TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie: 'To Be Known for Being My Kids' Parents is Super Cool'

Anyone who's ever been on—or possibly even heard of—TikTok has likely heard of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. At age 15, Charli shot to fame after she started to post TikToks of herself dancing. These days, she has over 126 million followers. Her older sister Dixie boasts a cool 56.8 million. The whole family stars on Hulu's The D'Amelio Show while mom Heidi and dad Marc host their own podcast, Marc & Heidi - The Other D'Amelios.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Savannah James' Black Dress Breaks The Internet

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jazz Jennings Claps Back At Haters Claiming Reality Star Didn't Deserve To Be Readmitted To Harvard University: 'People Are Trying To Deny My Accomplishments'

Jazz Jennings has no room for haters. The star of the hit reality series I Am Jazz told her Instagram followers how she really feels about online trolls trying to discredit her recent readmission to Harvard University. After originally being admitted to the prestigious university two years ago, the 21-year-old...
BASKETBALL
Seekingalpha.com

Disney more than doubled CEO Chapek's pay in 2021

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) more than doubled the pay of CEO Bob Chapek in 2021 - sending him into the post-Iger era more richly compensated, according to its SEC filings. The company filed its proxy statement ahead of the annual shareholder meeting set for March 9. Chapek's total compensation for 2021...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy