Aston Villa v Manchester United: Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

Aston Villa will face Manchester United for the second time in six days on Saturday when they meet at Villa Park in the Premier League and here is our match prediction.

The two teams met at Old Trafford on Monday in the FA Cup with United edging to a 1-0 victory through an early Scott McTominay goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

The scoreline flattered Ralf Rangnick's team however as Villa were a constant threat throughout and unfortunate to have a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half.

Under the German, United have not kicked on as many expected with the performances of late being disjointed.

According to reports, some of the players have even started to question his methods and tactics.

After the game on Monday, Steven Gerrard will believe that if his team can turn up with the same attitude and tenacity, they will stand a good chance of taking the three points.

Due to the quality of the individuals in the Manchester United side, they can never be ruled out in games.

Whilst they may not yet be functional as a team under Rangnick, players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes can always produce something out of the blue to give them an advantage.

With the Aston Villa crowd behind their team however, I think it will be another frustrating evening for Rangnick and his players.

Leaving Old Trafford on Monday, Gerrard had the look of a man that knows he can reverse the scoreline.

I expect Villa's superior teamwork and an atmosphere buoyed by the introduction of the craft of Philippe Coutinho to be enough to take the three points in a close encounter.

Match Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United

