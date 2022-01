It’s Monday, and we have our first offering of offseason links. While the Falcons’ season did not go as they would have wanted, a couple of players put together the kind of year that gets you paid. Cornerback A.J. Terrell, notable Pro Bowl snub, was rewarded for his standout year by being named as a second-team All-Pro. Joining him is long-snapper Josh Harris, who also received a nod for the All-Pro’s second-team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO