Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning County commissioner seeks 4th term

By Gerry Ricciutti
 5 days ago

(WKBN) – Friday morning, Mahoning County commissioner Carol Righetti turned in petitions to run for re-election.

The county’s two other commissioners were there for support and so were a number of local union leaders.

Youngstown mayor gives endorsement to governor candidate

She will run in the Democratic primary and is seeking a fourth term on the board of commissioners.

“This is what I know best. I know what the county needs, I know what I need to do for the county. What the three of us have been doing, Anthony, Dave and myself, is protecting the county, working with the people in Mahoning County to help them,” Righetti said.

If Righetti advances from the primary, she should expect a Republican challenger in the fall since one has already announced their candidacy.

