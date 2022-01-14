Tourist dodges stabbing attempt at Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. — A beach day for a tourist in Naples nearly ended in terror.

“I got demons; this could be your last day.”

That’s chilling warning the tourist got from a man wielding a knife.

The scary encounter happened Thursday afternoon, just before 3pm, near the Naples Pier.

Naples police say Ruben DeJesus Guerra-Velazquez pointed a 3-inch knife at the man, accusing him of staring at his girlfriend.

Guerra-Velazquez allegedly made a stabbing motion to the tourist, who was able to back away from the danger.

The knife-wielding suspect ran away, but Naples Police arrested him at his home Friday morning.

Guerra-Velazquez, 19, is a convicted felon with 20 previous arrests.