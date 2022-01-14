ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tourist dodges stabbing attempt at Naples Pier

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiCZs_0dm9l3xD00

NAPLES, Fla. — A beach day for a tourist in Naples nearly ended in terror.

“I got demons; this could be your last day.”

That’s chilling warning the tourist got from a man wielding a knife.

The scary encounter happened Thursday afternoon, just before 3pm, near the Naples Pier.

Naples police say Ruben DeJesus Guerra-Velazquez pointed a 3-inch knife at the man, accusing him of staring at his girlfriend.

Guerra-Velazquez allegedly made a stabbing motion to the tourist, who was able to back away from the danger.

The knife-wielding suspect ran away, but Naples Police arrested him at his home Friday morning.

Guerra-Velazquez, 19, is a convicted felon with 20 previous arrests.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#Naples Police
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy