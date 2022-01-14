ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud SWAT Nabs Fugitive Friday

By Jeff McMahon
knsiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Joint action by the St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT resulted in the arrest of a fugitive Friday. According to police officials,...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 5

Dennis Smolik
4d ago

That's right David, I'm tired of hearing all these reduction of claims, and reducing sentences because people say they will never do it again and the parents say what a good kid he is, he is proof by his own actions that he is a criminal and needs to be treated like one.✌

Reply
4
David Schulte
5d ago

I hope they don't let him out of jail this time or any other time no more for these people

Reply
9
