ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Late comeback, OT surge lifts Gulf Coast

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi Gulf Coast mounted a monumental comeback from down double-digits in the final three minutes to force overtime and go on and beat archrival Pearl River 80-74 in Poplarville. “They went to a man (defense), and we were able to spread the floor out, drive and drop dimes to...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poplarville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Coahoma, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
City
Poplarville, MS
Poplarville, MS
Basketball
Picayune Item

Gulf Coast men get W at Coahoma

Melvion Flanagan scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game to lead Mississippi Gulf Coast to a 80-75 win at Coahoma on Monday. “We played better tonight,” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said. “Our defense wasn’t as good, but we were better on the offensive side. That’s where we’ve been struggling.”
COAHOMA, MS
Picayune Item

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to Missouri, 78-53

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team was unable to withstand the red-hot shooting of Missouri at home, as the Tigers shot their way to a 78-53 victory over the Rebels at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) had a difficult night...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Mobile#Pearl River#Tk#Maccc#Simpson Academy
Picayune Item

Pearl River cheer claims first UCA National Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — All of the Pearl River cheer squad’s hard work and dedication over the past months has come to fruition as the Wildcats claimed the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s All-Girl National Championship Saturday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Picayune Item

Career-high scoring efforts power EMCC Lions to 85-76 win at Copiah-Lincol

WESSON — With three players posting career-high scoring totals, the 13th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College collected their eighth consecutive win and stayed unbeaten in conference play by claiming an 85-76 road win over Copiah-Lincoln during Saturday’s MACCC makeup men’s basketball action played at Mullen Gymnasium.
WESSON, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River men rout Northwest

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River men’s basketball team got a great effort from start to finish in Tuesday night’s matchup with Northwest, helping the Wildcats defeat the Rangers 74-55. “You never want to be overconfident, but we saw some things on film that we could take advantage of,” head coach Chris Oney said. “I knew they would try to go zone, but we’ve gotten to the point now where the ball was popping around. We executed really well against the zone.”
POPLARVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Picayune Item

No. 9 EMCC men win ninth straight at No. 22 Jones; Lady Lions fall at home to No. 10 Jones

ELLISVILLE/SCOOBA — The East Mississippi Community College basketball teams split with nationally ranked Jones College during Tuesday’s MACCC basketball action. The ninth-ranked EMCC Lions claimed their ninth consecutive victory by holding on for a 77-73 road win over the No. 22 Bobcats at A.B. Howard Gymnasium, while EMCC’s Lady Lions dropped a 71-49 home decision to the 10th-ranked Lady Bobcats in women’s action at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis to Host Tennessee State for Doubleheader Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s tennis will face the Ohio Valley Conference’s Tennessee State University in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The first match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT with the second match starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT. Ole Miss welcomes...
TENNIS
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
abc17news.com

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41. Florida Gulf Coast extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series. Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles. Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control. Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks rally to beat Bucks 121-114, snap 10-game home skid

Trae Young scored 30 points for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a 121-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak. Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22, the Hawks avoided their longest stretch […] The post Hawks rally to beat Bucks 121-114, snap 10-game home skid appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy