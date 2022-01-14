Pierre joins Steelers COVID list, likely out for Wild Card

Backup cornerback James Pierre’s participation in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in jeopardy after he was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

Going undrafted in the 2020 draft Pierre signed with Pittsburgh and made his NFL debut earlier this season in Week 2 against the Raiders.

He recorded his first interception the next week against the Broncos. He’s started in four games.

The Steelers also signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. He’s been on and off the practice squad multiple times this year.

To make room for Sloman, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns was released from the practice squad.