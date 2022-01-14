ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pierre joins Steelers COVID list, likely out for Wild Card

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VikI0_0dm9k1RE00

Backup cornerback James Pierre’s participation in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in jeopardy after he was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

Going undrafted in the 2020 draft Pierre signed with Pittsburgh and made his NFL debut earlier this season in Week 2 against the Raiders.

He recorded his first interception the next week against the Broncos. He’s started in four games.

The Steelers also signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. He’s been on and off the practice squad multiple times this year.

To make room for Sloman, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns was released from the practice squad.

Sports
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
