Neeva, an ad-free Google search alternative that launched last June, will finally make good on plans to charge a subscription fee for its service. But instead of immediately throwing a paywall in front of prospective users, the startup is launching a free tier. Neeva’s free version will also be ad-free, but it’ll come with monthly usage limits and restrictions on certain features, such as Slack integration. Those who pay $5 per month for a Neeva Premium subscription will get extra perks to be determined later. (VPN service and a password manager are likely candidates.)

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO