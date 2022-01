Few of us are in any doubt that we’re in the midst of an energy crisis. Bills are already soaring and are set to rise by another 51 per cent in April as Ofgem’s price cap is reviewed. The chief executive of Centrica, which owns British Gas, has suggested the crisis could continue for the next 18 months and bills may reach an annual average of £2,000 this year alone.To add insult to injury, Citizens Advice says many customers of failed suppliers have been faced with problems including incorrect bills, long waiting times for refunds, and customer service failures. But...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO