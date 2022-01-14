ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFLSU: Nation’s best 23 former LSU Tigers are on active NFL rosters for playoffs

By Jori Parys
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coGYL_0dm9iLw500

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – A nation’s best 23 former LSU Tigers will be on active NFL rosters when Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday.

The NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday and continue through Monday night with six games taking place during the opening round of the playoffs. Former LSU players occupy roster spots on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to postseason play.

Overall, the number of former Tigers on NFL playoff teams grows to 29 when practice squad and injured reserve players are included.

Tampa Bay features the most former Tigers with five players on its roster – running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Devin White, linebacker Kevin Minter, defensive back Rashard Robinson, and wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Jr.

The Bengals and Chiefs each have three LSU players on their active rosters. The Bengals roster features Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, while national award winner Tyrann Mathieu along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams play for the Chiefs.

The only NFL Playoff team without a former Tiger is the Green Bay Packers.

Of the 29 LSU players on an NFL playoff roster, 12 won a national championship at LSU – 11 were on the 2019 team along with Andrew Whitworth, who was the starting left tackle on the 2003 squad.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

Raiders at Bengals * 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Bengals

Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin

IR: TE Thaddeus Moss

Raiders

Active: TE Foster Moreau

Patriots at Bills * 7:15 p.m. on CBS

Bills

Active: SNP Reid Ferguson

IR: CB Tre’Davious White

Patriots

Active: DL Davon Godchaux

Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills

Sunday, Jan. 16

Eagles at Buccaneers * Noon CT on FOX

Buccaneers

Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

Eagles

Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.

Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens

49ers at Cowboys * 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Cowboys

Active: OL La’el Collins

IR: LB Jabril Cox

49ers

Active: DE Arden Key

Steelers at Chiefs * 7:15 p.m. CT on NBC

Chiefs

Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu

Steelers

Active: OL Trai Turner

Monday, Jan. 17

Cardinals at Rams * 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC

Rams

Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cardinals

Active: DT Rashard Lawrence

First Round Byes:

Titans

Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton

IR: FB Tory Carter

Packers – None

{Press release courtesy of LSU Athletics}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Minter
Person
Jacoby Stevens
Person
Darrel Williams
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Lsu Tigers#Lsu Athletics#American Football#Nflsu#Nation#Super Wild Card Weekend#Bengals#Biletnikoff Award#Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#Nbc Bengals Active#Wr Ja Marr Chase#Te Foster#Bills#Cbs Bills Active#Snp#White Patriots#Fox Buccaneers Active
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy