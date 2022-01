Download the press release here. A copy of this report can also be found on the Community Service Society's website here. Health insurance improves health, increases life expectancy, and bolsters economic security by reducing medical debt and bankruptcy. New York State has historically provided more coverage options than most other states, including broad eligibility for Medicaid and other public programs even before it fully implemented the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ACA’s benefit improvements, financial premium subsidies, and Basic Health Program option helped reduce New York’s uninsured rate from 11.9 percent in 2010 to 5.2 percent in 2019.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO