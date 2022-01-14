ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karl S
cheektowagabee.com
 5 days ago

Fri. 14 & sat. 15 Benji Brown — It all began around 1999...

www.cheektowagabee.com

whatzup.com

City native brings his comedy routine to Embassy

With comedy shows at the Tiger Room at Welch’s Ale House, the Fort Wayne Comedy Club, and the newly opened Summit City Comedy Club, there are plenty of laughs to be had as of late. The evening of Saturday, Feb. 12, will be no exception as Embassy Theatre will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
funcheap.com

Outdoor Comedy at The Bar on Dolores

Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.John Gallagher, Dan Lewis, Adam Close, Ashley Tomajin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cape Gazette

Stand-up comedy at Milton Theatre Jan. 14

The Milton Theatre will keep the new year rolling on a hilarious note with a night of stand-up comedy featuring Irwin Loring, Dylan Tucker, Al Carroll and Keith Purnell at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14. To learn more or purchase tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com or call 302-684-3038.
MILTON, DE
#Stand Up Comedy
kgncnewsnow.com

I’ve Got Something To Say Comedy Show

“I’ve got something to say” MLK Weekend Comedy Show will be taking place Sunday January 16th at 7:00 PM. The show will be at “In This Moment” located at 707 South Polk. Featuring Angelia Walker from Mckinney who has opened up for comedians such as Katt...
BoardingArea

Etiquette of Things: Comedy Cellar NY

The following is an excerpt from my upcoming book, The Etiquette of Things: Things You Didn’t Know Were Things. It is based on my annoyance with society as a whole and my Angry Professor persona (catch up on all Angry Professor posts here). Here are other excerpts:. Sitting in...
IndieWire

‘The Standups’ Is a Solid Start to the Comedy Year

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Standups’: Netflix Somehow, Netflix has found a way to keep adding to its comedy section over the past two years. With starts and stops to in-person events, there have still been semi-regular new sets from comedians all over the world. Still, the weekly avalanche of specials that began roughly in late 2016 and continued all the way through most of 2020 has understandably thinned out somewhat. With that back catalogue still growing, Netflix has been missing its collections, the seasons’ worth of sets gathered together...
bozone.com

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour. Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a weekend of laughs courtesy of The Second City and Roy Wood Jr. on...
BIG SKY, MT
CBS News

The rise of TikTok comedy videos

The ability of comedians to expand their audience through videos on the popular phone app TikTok is no laughing matter. Some actors and writers are building successful careers despite never having performed standup at comedy clubs. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how TikTok is rewriting the rules of comedy, especially during the COVID lockdown, and talks with TikTokers about their unusual path to fame.
phillyfunguide.com

Best of the Boston Comedy Festival

Jim McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special “nothing personal” which has had 3 million views. Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” RedEye on Fox news, and Live at Gotham AXS. Jim has made several appearances on the Bob and Tom show. Jim also founded and currently runs The Boston Comedy Festival.
thesmokies.com

Is The Comedy Barn worth it? An honest review

I was a latch-key kid in the 80s. My parents had HBO and no child locks. I memorized Eddie Murphy’s incredibly inappropriate and frankly hilarious “Delirious” special by the time I was 9. Sorry, mom. Dangerfield. Seinfeld. Kinison. I loved all of them. But there were others...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
NebraskaTV

A Musical Comedy Team Comes to Kearney

Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi combine virtuosic performances, theatrical comedy and pop culture in critically-acclaimed performances. Brad performs on a 1736 Testore violin and Aldo performs on whatever piano he can find. Since making their debut with Andrea Bocelli, Duo Baldo has garnered over 1000 performances worldwide. January...
KEARNEY, NE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Dog troupe to perform comedy show

Comedy showman Johnny Peers and his pack of performing dogs, the Muttville Comix, are scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dunn Center at N.C. Wesleyan College. Peers, a former circus clown and graduate of the Ringling Brothers Clown College, will guide 14 dogs through a...
Esquire

The Most Anticipated Comedies and Musicals of 2022

You know, there's always something to be said for a comfort watch. We don't know what you queue up during a day that feels especially hellish—Bridgerton's next season is still a couple months away, unfortunately—but your friends at Esquire love a good comedy or a musical. Thankfully, after a year which saw buzzy debuts from West Side Story and Licorice Pizza, 2022 looks like a solid year for both genres.
27east.com

All Star Comedy At Bay Street

Joseph Vecsey and All Star Stand-up Comedy return to the Bay Street Theater stage on Saturday, February 5, at 8 p.m. This comedy showcase marks All Star Comedy’s 12th season with Bay Street, and will be held live and in-person at the theater in Sag Harbor. All Star Comedy...
SAG HARBOR, NY
skiddle.com

Shakespeare Comedy Club

7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare have the most talented and varied stand up comedy line up, to fulfil everyone’s comedic acquired taste. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Found in the heart...
B98.5

Looking For Laughs? Winthrop Restaurant Hosting Comedy Night

Did you know that date nights are super important no matter how long you've been with your significant other? It doesn't matter if you've been together three weeks, 18 months, five years, or two decades; spending one on one time with that special someone will take you back to the way you felt on your first date.
WINTHROP, ME
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neman: Comedy in the kitchen, alas

It was like a slapstick comedy. But not just any slapstick comedy. Have you seen any Charlie Chaplin movies? Remember how his hilarious, perfectly timed comedy was always paired with pathos? We can’t watch but feel sadness and pity for his pathetic main character. It was like that. It...
visiteureka.com

Comedy Sing-Song Roulette

Savage Henry Comedy Club hosts a Comedy Sing-Song Roulette on the third Friday of every month. Comics do sets and then choose a random song to sing out loud. The event will be held on Friday, January 15 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5. Hosted by Jessica...
