When older people remarry or become involved in a relationship after the death of a spouse it is considered by some as disrespectful to the deceased. That is an unfortunate mind set. In the not too distant past, there was a culture in India that expected a widow to throw herself on her husband’s burning funeral pyre and perish with him. This was called Suttee or Sati and I would give a big thumbs down to that bit of weirdness. In our culture, after experiencing a good marriage, it is not uncommon for the surviving spouse to be receptive to loving another. So how weird is that? It isn’t.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 22 DAYS AGO