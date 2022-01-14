ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

COVID-19 causes 3 Chesapeake schools to go virtual

By Web Staff
 7 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Three Chesapeake schools will be going back to virtual only learning starting Tuesday, January 18.

The school district said this is because the level of impact COVID-19 has had on the schools.

Because of the impact, three schools' statues have shifted to red, or high, causing the operating schedule to change.

Schools Moving from yellow to red are:

  • Georgetown Primary
  • Norfolk Highlands
  • Southwestern Elementary

Starting Tuesday, these schools will shift to online learning for the week of January 18-21.
School officials said they will continue to assess their ability to resume in-person instruction based on case data and staff capacity next week. On Thursday, January 20 they will provide an update to families regarding their mode of instruction beyond the dates outlined above.

Notice went out to parents and guardians on Friday about this change. You can contact you child's school main office if you have additional questions, the school district said.

Related: 6 Chesapeake Public Schools will start virtual instruction on Jan. 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases

