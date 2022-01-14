ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison streets division warns of possibly slippery Friday evening commute

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXaqz_0dm9gsGc00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division said drivers in the city should prepare for a slippery Friday evening commute as scattered snow flurries move through the area.

Once snow sticks to roads, crews will head out to clear them, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said in an update Friday afternoon. Thirty-two trucks will apply salt on salt routes and plow when necessary, while two additional trucks will head out to sand hills, curves and intersections that aren’t on salt routes.

The city has not declared a snow emergency, which it does when roads are covered with three or more inches of snow.

As of 4 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation listed major highways in south-central Wisconsin, including the Beltline and Interstate 90, as having slippery stretches. Major roads west of a line from Spring Green to Dodgeville were listed as snow-covered.

News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Friday due to the wave of snow, which will bring higher accumulations west of Madison.

For the latest forecast anywhere and any time, download the First Warn Weather app for iOS and Android.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison homeless shelters prepare for cold snap

MADISON, Wis. — Homeless shelters across Madison are getting ready for what will likely be a lasting freeze. On average, Porchlight said it sees roughly 130 people stay at its shelter each night, with some nights topping 150 people. Preston Patterson, the drop-in shelter’s director said the challenge this year has been among its staff. Of the 15 employees, 12...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site adding weekend appointments starting next weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing clinic that reopened at the Alliant Energy Center earlier this month is once again expanding its operations, now adding weekend appointments. Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday that beginning Monday, the site will be open for testing seven days per week. The department tweeted it is adding more appointments and many same-day...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
City
Spring Green, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Dodgeville, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 dead in crash on Highway 33 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two people were killed in a crash on State Highway 33 west of Portage Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 12:15 p.m. on eastbound Highway 33 east of the interchange with Interstate 39/90. In a news release, the State Patrol said a 2012 Nissan sedan was heading east when it crossed...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County to distribute nearly 100K KN95 masks

MADISON, Wis. – Last week, Dane County announced the purchase of nearly 100,000 KN95 masks. On Wednesday, those masks arrived. RELATED: Dane County sets records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, single-day cases County Executive Joe Parisi said the masks will be distributed throughout the county to fight against the recent Omicron surge. The Department of Emergency Management and Human Services is working...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Streets Division#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s been relentless’: Local COVID-19 testing site dealing with longer result wait time due Omicron

MADISON, Wis. — Getting COVID-19 test results is testing people’s patience in Dane County. Many test sites are extending their anticipated turnaround times due to the sheer number of people looking to see if they have COVID-19. Tony Peterangelo, a pharmacist with Forward Pharmacy, said it’s now taking at least three days for their results. “There have been times when...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead, two hospitalized in Schroeder Road crash

MADISON, Wis. – One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road Saturday night. ﻿ Madison Police officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. According to police, multiple people in one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries. All people involved in the crash...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police Department hosts first ever Winterfest

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department held its first-ever Winterfest Saturday at Elver Park. Attendees braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy some sledding, ice skating, and hot cocoa. The event was free to all and part of MPD’s efforts to connect with the community. “Because of COVID, we stopped doing a lot of the programming we would do, ”...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy