PSA: A Ton of Sorel Winter Boots Are 25% off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Totes are a dime a dozen, often literally. As writers and editors based in New York City, we are no strangers to the tote bag and often use it as our go-to briefcase, travel bag, shopper, and sometimes… purse. Turns out, canvas shoppers aren’t actually all that eco-friendly when they have to be replaced every few months. During our routine morning meeting today, we discovered that the Everlane Do-It-All Tote is actually already a team favorite. And since it’s also 60 percent off of its original price right now, we were all but summoned by the deities of shopping to share our thoughts ASAP.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO