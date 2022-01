CHESHIRE — As the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, sweeps through the nation, cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The strain, believed to be less severe but more contagious than the delta variant that ripped through much of the country over the spring and summer of last year, has driven a positivity rate of over 20% in Connecticut over the last several weeks, and sent public health officials, including those at the Chesprocott Health District, scrambling to advise residents on how to stay safe. Chesprocott provides services to Cheshire, Prospect and Wolcott.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO