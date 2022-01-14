ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14 Up For RPG And Online Game Of The Year At This Year's D.I.C.E. Awards

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's D.I.C.E. Awards is coming up at the end of February in Las Vegas, and while the MMORPG category isn't super represented one game is up for two of the major awards this year: Final Fantasy 14. The 25th Annual D.I.C.E (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards saw 51...

