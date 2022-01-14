Final Fantasy 14 Up For RPG And Online Game Of The Year At This Year's D.I.C.E. Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the list of nominees for this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards, which is going to be extra special because it represents the 25th Anniversary edition of the Awards ceremony. The event takes place on February 25, 2022 and will be livestreamed by IGN from the Mandalay Bay Resort Las Vegas, culminating the week of the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit. 59 games released in 2021 received nominations. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart received the most nominations with 9, Deathloop followed behind with 8. Inscryption and It Takes Two tied with 6 nominations. Returnal earned 5 nominations. Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each have 4 nominations. The games nominated for Game of the Year include Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.
Comments / 0