Students 12 and older who have been exposed to COVID will need to be boosted in order to participate in after school activities, such as sports. This announcement comes from the New York State Department of Health, following updated guidance from the CDC. Unboosted eligible students will still be able to attend school and ride the bus; other than that though, they will be expected to adhere to a five day quarantine after the exposure.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO