SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform public, fell 10% giving back some of its 22% gain from yesterday. DWAC shares have skyrocketed 71% since early January, when reports hit that Trump's social media platform, TRUTH Social, would launch on Feb. 21. DWAC stock jumped 20% on Jan. 6, the day the report about the launch date came out, and have remain elevated, helped by touts on Reddit and Stocktwits.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO