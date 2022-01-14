New COVID-19 testing site opening at Springfield Technical Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another COVID-19 testing site will open in the city of Springfield next week.

According to office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the COVID-19 testing site will be located at the Springfield Technology Park at 1 Federal Street.

“I want to thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Secretary Sudders for their efforts and following up on my request to provide much-needed relief by standing up this second COVID-19 testing site location for our greater Springfield residents. This second site location at the Springfield Technology Park will provide relief for the staff at the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall,” said Sarno.

The site is expected to open this Monday. The site will be open Monday to Friday from noon to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

