FantasyPros’ Draft Simulator is up and running for the 2022 fantasy baseball season. With that, drafters have found their new best friend for the next two months. Some managers crave the real thing, chasing tangible stakes to test their wits against motivated competitors. Those drafters have already jumped into the NFBC waters, providing the offseason’s first ADP reference point. Of course, not everyone has the time, patience, interest, or money to test their strategies in multiple high-stakes leagues.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO