Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Listed as questionable

Here’s the good news: Anthony Davis is reportedly expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers before the end of the month. Here’s the bad news: Basically everything else. The Lakers’ problems run much deeper than the absence of Davis (and Kendrick Nunn, for that matter). Los Angeles is 8-8 without AD this season and 5-8 in the 13 games he has missed since he sprained his MCL on Dec. 17. They had managed to win five of the first 10 since AD’s latest injury, largely thanks to spectacular load-carrying from LeBron James and a nifty pivot to centerless basketball.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO