NBA

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Listed as questionable

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Anthony (back) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets,...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
Carmelo Anthony
Kent Bazemore
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
#Nuggets#Lakersnation Com
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to former Anthony Davis teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers may be going after a player that Anthony Davis would have plenty of intel on. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets could be a potential trade target for the Lakers. Pincus also mentions Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic as another candidate that the Lakers may pursue. But he says that any such deal with Houston or Orlando would hinge on either team’s interest in acquiring Talen Horton-Tucker.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis is One Step Closer to a Return

After a big win for the Lakers on Monday night, the good news just keeps coming. It appears that Anthony Davis is making significant progress since he injured his knee. Davis has been out since Dec. 17 when he suffered an MCL sprain that was so painful he collapsed on his way to the locker room when it happened. After Anthony Davis got hurt, it was announced that he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks by the Lakers team doctors.
NBA
Whittier Daily News

Lakers, facing pressure to win, hope Anthony Davis returns soon

From Russell Westbrook’s seismic dunk over Rudy Gobert to Stanley Johnson’s flex after a fourth-quarter contested layup, Monday’s victory over the Utah Jazz had its share of big, momentum-seizing moments. But as good as it felt to win after a three-game losing streak, the most critical voices...
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Lakers need Anthony Davis back ASAP

Here’s the good news: Anthony Davis is reportedly expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers before the end of the month. Here’s the bad news: Basically everything else. The Lakers’ problems run much deeper than the absence of Davis (and Kendrick Nunn, for that matter). Los Angeles is 8-8 without AD this season and 5-8 in the 13 games he has missed since he sprained his MCL on Dec. 17. They had managed to win five of the first 10 since AD’s latest injury, largely thanks to spectacular load-carrying from LeBron James and a nifty pivot to centerless basketball.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Anthony Davis Called Jared Dudley For Weight Loss Tips

The good news for the Lakers right now is that they are closing in on a return from Anthony Davis. The way that this team has played over the last week or so, getting back a player of his caliber has to feel good, regardless of how it changes up Frank Vogel's lineup.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Considered Day-To-Day After Missing Third Straight Game With Back Injury

At this point of the 2021-22 season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury to a key rotation player and the Los Angeles Lakers are no different. Head coach Frank Vogel recently announced that Kendrick Nunn’s season debut is going to be delayed after his knee did not respond well to his ramp-up period. The Lakers have been playing without Nunn, so the impact is relatively minimal but the team has also been missing Carmelo Anthony due to a back issue.
NBA

