Arsenal and Liverpool square off with a date with Chelsea on the line when they meet on Thursday in the second leg of their English League Cup semifinal. Arsenal battled to a 0-0 draw last Thursday in the first leg despite being down to 10 men for more than 70 minutes. The Gunners appear to be getting healthier, though this game remained in doubt after Sunday's North London Derby with Tottenham had to be postponed. Liverpool has had issues of its own that forced this semifinal to be pushed back a week, and both teams still have major absences because of injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duties.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO