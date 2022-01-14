ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said.

Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo; were arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder, according to federal court records. Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

The men are being prosecuted in Washington, DC, federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys, a group that describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Fischer was part of a group that confronted law enforcement at an arched entrance to a passageway into the building, officials said. The group collectively pushed against officers, at times rocking together in a coordinated way, to gain entry to the interior of the building, authorities said. Fischer later moved to the west front of the Capitol, where he threw chairs, an orange traffic cone and a pole toward officers, prosecutors said.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson is accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers. Johnson also was carrying a sledgehammer, officials said.

Online records didn’t list attorneys for any of the men.

Last year’s Capitol attack occurred shortly after a nearby rally where then-President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Democrats had committed fraud to steal the presidential election for Joe Biden. Rioters went to the Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory. Congress reconvened several hours later and confirmed Biden’s electoral college win.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 70 of those arrested are from Florida. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Spears case drives California bid to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. Their move came as the volatile Spears case again boiled over in a Los Angeles County courtroom. The hearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Associated Press

Alaska court upholds voter-approved election changes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld as valid a voter-approved election system that would end party primaries in the state and institute ranked choice voting in general elections. A brief order affirmed a lower court ruling from last year. A fuller opinion explaining the...
The Associated Press

Assembly GOP to vote on bills expanding gun rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills Thursday that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin. The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches attached to private schools; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. Right now only people with licenses from states that conducts background checks on applicants can carry concealed in Wisconsin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

New Mexico asks Guard to sub for sick teachers amid omicron

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the unprecedented effort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Aiding And Abetting#Ap#The Proud Boys#Democrats
The Associated Press

Kentucky’s governor vetoes GOP-drawn redistricting plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor vetoed Republican-crafted maps for congressional and state House districts Wednesday, saying the boundaries reflect “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”. Both measures overwhelmingly cleared the GOP-dominated legislature earlier this month, signaling Republican lawmakers would have the political muscle to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s...
The Associated Press

Jury selection to start in federal trial over Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street. J. Kueng, Thomas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy