As the retail industry continues to navigate fallout from the pandemic, many organizations have turned to digital transformation to support the challenges of supply, demand and logistics. This has been critical to help navigate the unprecedented volatility and has accelerated the vision of supply chain executives by 5 to 10 years. We can no longer depend on historical data to make supply chain decisions and looking forward we are not certain how consumer behavior will continue to change over the next few years as we adjust to a post-COVID life. Recent IBM Institute for Business Value research shows just how much has changed in the last two years alone. That’s why it’s critical to look to real-time data and insights to uncover patterns so we can anticipate and take action on what’s needed to best serve retailers and their customers.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO