CO lawmakers ask DOJ to investigate police's knowledge about alleged shooter

The Hill
 5 days ago
Colorado lawmakers have asked the Department of Justice's (DOJ) inspector general to investigate local law enforcement’s knowledge of a man accused of killing five people and wounding others in a shooting spree in Denver last month.

Reps. Ed Perlmutter (D), Jason Crow (D), Diana DeGette (D) and Joe Neguse (D) said in a letter sent to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday that they “have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.”

“We request your office conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement agencies were aware of the severity of the threats from the gunman, the actions taken in response to these threats including the closure of investigations, and whether information sharing among agencies was adequate,” they wrote.

Authorities say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, killed five people and injured more during a shooting spree in Denver last month. According to law enforcement, McLeod knew several of the victims. He died after exchanging gunfire with police.

Denver police had received warnings before the incident from Andre Thiele, a German man who participated in book discussion groups with McLeod online, The Denver Post reported earlier this month.

Thiele, in an interview with the Post, said he also notified the FBI both online and by mail of McLeod’s behavior.

Police Chief Paul Pazen revealed in a news conference last month that McLeod was on law enforcement's “radar” because of investigations in both 2020 and 2021. No charges were ultimately filed in either instance.

Thiele told the Denver Post that he had “several concerns” about McLeod because of online comments and books McLeod had shared with the group.

Thiele shared the complaint he made to the Denver Police Department with the Denver Post, which read, “there is a small, but undeniable possibility, that the accused may commit a terrorist attack. I cannot in good conscience say that he will act with certainty, but I can say that IF he should act, the result would be devastating. He then would stop at nothing.”

