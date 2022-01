Anyone else feel like 2022 is already off to a silly, goofy start? I sure do. With what will soon be three planets retrograde simultaneously, it is more than understandable if the first two weeks of January have felt damn near impossible to get through. But just like all good things come to an end, so do bad things. While January 2022's Mercury retrograde period — the first of 2022 — is occurring on top of Uranus retrograde and Venus retrograde for a bit, it won't last forever. Rather, January's Mercury retrograde starts on Jan. 14 and ends Feb. 3, lasting for three weeks. Knowing how Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign is the first step in making it through this tricky period as best you can.

