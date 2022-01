Matador Resources is a significant player in the Delaware Basin, which has provided it with a substantial quantity of reserves and the potential for production growth. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is an independent exploration and production company operating primarily in American shale plays. This has certainly been a volatile sector of the economy over the past few years. The industry went from an unprecedented boom in 2019 to a near collapse following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and now is back to a boom. The surge in energy prices following the most recent presidential election has done wonders for the stock prices of many shale operators and Matador is no exception to this. The company’s stock price has surged by 166.95% over the past year. There are some indicators that the stock still has significant investment potential despite this surge and so may be worth considering for a portfolio.

